Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

