Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 208,475 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 823.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.47. 3,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,111. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

