Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Hold

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further got a boost from solid second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both bottom and top lines grew year over year. This also marked the company’s eighth straight quarter of an earnings beat. Despite the challenges related to inflationary and supply-chain pressures, results reflected solid growth across all business units and major geographic regions. Solid online show and resurgence in in-store consumption trends remain upsides. The company raised the 2021 view and issued an upbeat third-quarter guidance. However, Newell Brands has been witnessing elevated advertising and promotional expenses related to new product launches and omnichannel investments. Inflationary pressure are likely to be at the highest in the third quarter, which is likely to affect margins.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

