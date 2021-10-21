Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,722,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.