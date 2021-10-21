Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,576 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $28,623,254 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

