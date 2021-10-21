Innovative Portfolios Makes New $275,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Innovative Portfolios purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

