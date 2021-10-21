Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 614 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $165.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

