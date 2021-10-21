Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.15 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

