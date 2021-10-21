Innovative Portfolios Has $297,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Innovative Portfolios increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Eaton were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,927. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.