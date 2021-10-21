PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stake Boosted by Sabby Management LLC

Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.45% of PainReform worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PainReform during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PainReform in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in PainReform in the first quarter valued at $3,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

PRFX stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. PainReform Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

