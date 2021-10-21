Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $278.64 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

