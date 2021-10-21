Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

