Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

