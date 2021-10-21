Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 37,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $374.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

