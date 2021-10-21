iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

