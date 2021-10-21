DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Sold by Corriente Advisors LLC

Corriente Advisors LLC cut its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,587 shares during the period. DiaMedica Therapeutics makes up 0.5% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.19 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.50.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

