Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Lululemon Athletica worth $156,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $414.40 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

