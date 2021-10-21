Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Baidu worth $146,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after buying an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $180.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

