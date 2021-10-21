Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 45,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $440.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

