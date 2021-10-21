iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

