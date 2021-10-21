Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after buying an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.16. The company had a trading volume of 78,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

