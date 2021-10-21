HBK Investments L P Cuts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

HBK Investments L P lowered its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,434 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.09% of Leslie’s worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

