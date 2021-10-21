AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.96, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Shares of AN traded up $7.16 on Thursday, reaching $124.12. 483,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $129.65.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 909,394 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,850. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

