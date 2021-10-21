iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 689,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,810,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

