Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.27 on Thursday, reaching $2,411.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,304.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

