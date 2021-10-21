Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,715,000 after acquiring an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,272. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.