Corriente Advisors LLC Makes New $9.87 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 337,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,000. QuantumScape comprises 5.3% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuantumScape by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $48,690,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $11,918,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a PE ratio of -64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,532.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

