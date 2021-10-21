Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 87,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion and a PE ratio of -73.73.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.