Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

