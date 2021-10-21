CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,309. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

