Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.55.

TSLA stock opened at $868.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.41. The company has a market capitalization of $859.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.10, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

