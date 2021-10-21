Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

GSBC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

