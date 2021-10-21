Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $165.86. 4,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

