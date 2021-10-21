WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.53

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$170.53 and last traded at C$169.99, with a volume of 19324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$169.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.33.

The company has a market cap of C$19.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$160.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.4550046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 45.13%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

