Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN traded up $18.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,433.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,199. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3,379.54.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
