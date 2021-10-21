Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,833.18. 17,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,551.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

