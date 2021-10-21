Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $6,379,164. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.72. 6,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,247. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

