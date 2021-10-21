Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 1,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

