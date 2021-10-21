Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 1,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.
AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.