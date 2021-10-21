Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.58

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.58 and last traded at $200.73, with a volume of 29260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.