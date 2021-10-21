Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 19,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,010,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 4.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.