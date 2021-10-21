Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 19,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,010,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 4.82.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

