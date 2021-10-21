Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

