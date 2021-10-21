400,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.

NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

