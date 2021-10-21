Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Cuts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up about 2.2% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 198.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KW stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

