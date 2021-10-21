Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,666,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,801,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,315,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,614,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.