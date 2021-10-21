400,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRONU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth $1,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth $15,276,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at about $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRONU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

