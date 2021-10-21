Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.52% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,825,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $8,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,725,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,820,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $4,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

SDAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,004. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.