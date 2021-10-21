HBK Investments L P Grows Stock Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,990 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

KLAQ remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

