Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.96. 1,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,801. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.