HBK Investments L P Purchases New Stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,545,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,527,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

