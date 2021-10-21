HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 750,000 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000. HBK Investments L P owned 1.81% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,377,000.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

